New regulations by government are progressive: Uber India

A committee floated by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has backed the idea of three times surge pricing for economy cabs. The proposal also mentions that cab aggregators can charge upto four times the usual fare between midnight to 5 AM.

Welcoming the proposal, Uber India’s general manager Bhavik Rathod said that the new regulations are progressive. Reliability of the company goes down when demand starts to outstrip supply.



Rathod aslo said that they embrace regulations as it brings recognition to the industry.



“We are not against getting a license. The only thing is ensuring that the regulations are forward thinking, dynamic and accounting for any dynamic nature of this industry which is tech driven.”



