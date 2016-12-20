New regulations by government are progressive: Uber India

Dec 21, 2016, 10.33 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
A committee floated by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has backed the idea of three times surge pricing for economy cabs. The proposal also mentions that cab aggregators can charge upto four times the usual fare between midnight to 5 AM.
