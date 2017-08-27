App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Aug 26, 2017 04:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

New norms for solar power bids to enhance transparency: MNRE

The guidelines have been issued under the provisions of Section 63 of the Electricity Act, 2003 for long term procurement from grid-connected Solar PV Power Projects of 5 MW and above, through competitive bidding.

New norms for solar power bids to enhance transparency: MNRE

The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) today said its guidelines for tariff based bidding for procuring solar power would reduce risk, enhance transparency and increase affordability.

The MNRE had issued the new guidelines for tariff based competitive bidding process on August 3.

The guidelines have been issued under the provisions of Section 63 of the Electricity Act, 2003 for long term procurement from grid-connected Solar PV Power Projects of 5 MW and above, through competitive bidding.

"New Guidelines for Tariff Based Competitive Bidding Process to reduce risk, enhance transparency and increase affordability of Solar Power," the ministry said in a statement.

Besides, it said, the move will help protect consumer interests through affordable power.

It will also provide standardisation and uniformity in processes and a risk-sharing framework between various stakeholders involved in the solar PV power procurement, it said.

This will also help reduce off-taker risk and encourage investments, enhance bankability of the Projects and improve profitability for the investors, it added.

Some of the salient features of the the new norms include generation compensation for offtake constraints for reducing offtake risks

The 'must-run' status for solar projects has been stressed upon.

Besides, to ensure lower tariffs, minimum PPA (power purchase agreement) tenure has been kept at 25 years. Moreover unilateral termination or amendment of PPA is not allowed.

The guidelines also streamline the provision for project preparedness to expedite and facilitate the setting up of projects.

Further, they provides for termination compensation to increase bankability of projects by securing the investment by the generator and the lenders against any arbitrary termination of PPA.

Under the norms, the risk of generator’s revenue getting blocked due to delayed payment/non-payment by the procurers has been addressed through provision of Payment Security Mechanism through instruments like Letter of Credit (LC), Payment Security Fund and State Guarantee.

It also provides for change in law provision to provide clarity and certainty to generators, procurers, and investors/lenders.

The penalties have been rationalised so as to reduce the overall cost to the generator, while at the same time, ensuring compliance with the Commissioning Schedule/Scheme Guidelines. The norms provide that generators are free to repower their plants.

tags #2003 #Business #Electricity Act #India #MNRE #power #solar power

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.