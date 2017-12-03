News Live: Post wage hike, govt now asks Coal India to ramp up production

The government has asked Coal India to focus on production enhancement, saying it cannot let the "profitability tumble" as the recent wage hike will have an estimated impact of nearly Rs 6,000 crore annually. "They (Coal India) have to increase their production and productivity. That goes without saying. When they came to meet me after they signed this (wage pact) both the employee leaders and management were sitting. I told them that you have to do that," Coal Secretary Susheel Kumar said.
Coal India (CIL) had in October signed a wage agreement with workers' unions proposing 20% hike in salaries for a period of five years, which will have an estimated impact of Rs 5,667 crore per year to the world's largest coal miner. "Because if there is an Rs 5,000-Rs 6,000 crore of outgo that has to be generated. We cannot let the stock prices tumble. We cannot let the profitability tumble. So, they (CIL) have to work for productivity and production enhancement," Kumar said.
The public sector firm had signed the agreement at 20% hike in salaries against workers' demand for a 50% raise. In FY18, CIL has been pegged production target at 600MT with an annualised growth of about 8.3% over the last year. In FY19, the envisaged coal production projection is 773.70MT with a growth of about 28.95%. The miner is eyeing an output of one billion tonne by FY20.
The government should privatise ONGC rather than give away its prime producing oil and gas fields to private companies "for a song and bleed the PSU to death", company executives told PTI. Selling just 18% out of the government's 68.07% shareholding in Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) will fetch over Rs 41,000 crore at current market price, many times more than the investment commitment it may get from giving away 60% in 11 identified oil and gas fields of the company, they said.
A cross-section of ONGC employees, officials and executives expressed dismay at the move by Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) to handover 11 of the company's fields including Kalok, Ankleshwar, Gandhar and Santhal - the big four oilfields in Gujarat, to private sector on grounds of raising output. "If they think ONGC is inefficient, the company should be privatised. The proposed approach will only drive the company, which is India's most profitable PSU, the Air India way," one of them said. Cutting government stake to just one share less than 50% would give government enough revenues to meet its disinvestment target as well as bring in "an efficient private sector management", he said.
Diversified conglomerate ITC expects chocolate category to contribute 10% to its food division revenue in next five years, a top company official told PTI. The company had entered into chocolate category with brand Fabelle in May last year. "In five years, we should see a 10% share of the total food business from chocolates," ITC Foods Divisional Chief Executive Hemant Malik said.
"We will phase ourselves. There is no point in launching too many products. We will be looking at various spaces and be a full portfolio player (in chocolate category)...Overall market share in five years, we should have 15-20%," Malik said. The company manufactures chocolates from its Bengaluru facility at present and it has added another factory at Haridwar.
Barring Maruti Suzuki India, rest of the nine companies including, State Bank of India (SBI), Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.
Among the top 10 firms, RIL was the worst hit as its m-cap slumped by Rs 25,110.60 crore to Rs 5,76,213.96 crore. The valuation of SBI plunged by Rs 17,005.15 crore to Rs 2,69,794.84 crore; Infosys (Rs 11,818.04 crore to Rs 2,20,166.80 crore); TCS (Rs 11,141.16 crore to Rs 5,03,562.92 crore) and HDFC (Rs 8,127.28 crore to Rs 2,64,934.96 crore).
The m-cap of ITC declined by Rs 6,084.85 crore to Rs 3,11,164.96 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) plummeted by Rs 3,106.03 crore to Rs 2,71,068.47 crore. HDFC Bank lost Rs 1,555.84 crore to Rs 4,77,135.50 crore and ONGC Rs 1,475.82 crore to Rs 2,30,677.40 crore.
On the other hand, the only gainer in the top 10 list, Maruti Suzuki India, added Rs 3,620.43 crore to its valuation to reach Rs 2,60,016.92 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at the numero uno spot followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, SBI, HDFC, Maruti Suzuki India, ONGC and Infosys.
Over the last week, the Sensex plunged 846.30 points, or 2.51%, while the Nifty declined 267.90 points, or 2.57%.
Dec 03, 10:49 AM (IST)
Dec 03, 03:56 PM (IST)
Prithvi Shaw declared India Under 19 cricket captain
Prithvi Shaw has been picked as the captain for the 16 member India U-19 cricket team ahead of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup which will be held in New Zealand from Jan 13 to Feb 3
Dec 03, 03:47 PM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has finished speaking at a rally at Gujarat's Surendranagar, ahead of the December 9 polls. He is scheduled to address another rally at Rajkot and Ahmedabad.
Dec 03, 03:25 PM (IST)
#BattleForGujarat - Those who have no internal democracy, can't work for people. I want to say to this youngster Shehzada - you have done a brave thing but this is sadly what has always happened in Congress: PM Modi Surendranagar | ANI pic.twitter.com/GKYzJGaSSh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Surendranagar ahead of the Gujurat polls on December 9.
Dec 03, 03:03 PM (IST)
Dec 03, 03:00 PM (IST)
Dec 03, 02:56 PM (IST)
Dec 03, 02:50 PM (IST)
Dec 03, 02:46 PM (IST)
Dec 03, 02:37 PM (IST)
Icra says RBI may hold rates on Dec 5 citing inflation worries
The Monetary Policy Committee, which will be meeting this week, is likely to keep repo rates unchanged at 6% on inflation concerns, says a study. The retail inflation or consumer price index based-inflation inched up to a seven-month high of 3.58% in October from 3.28% in September. The central bank will announce the policy review on December 6 after two days of MPC meeting beginning December 5.
Rating agency Icra said although the CPI inflation for October is lower than the range of 4.2-4.6% for the second half of FY18 that the MPC had forecast in its previous review, and the recent revision in GST rates would ease price pressures, certain inflation risks persist. "With the CPI inflation likely to track a rising trend over the second half and print at around 4.5% in March 2018, we expect an extended pause amid non-unanimous voting by the MPC in the December policy review," Icra Managing Director and Chief Executive Naresh Takkar said.
The agency said based on the expected gradual rise in currency with the public and continued working capital-led uptick in credit off-take, liquidity situation is likely to be close to neutral by mid-December 2017, with sporadic deficits anticipated around the next advance tax payment dates.
US Senate tax bill accomplishes major Obamacare repeal goal
The sweeping tax overhaul that passed the US Senate on Saturday contains the Republicans’ biggest blow yet to former President Barack Obama’s healthcare law, repealing the requirement that all Americans obtain health insurance, reports Reuters. The individual mandate is meant to ensure a viable health insurance market by forcing younger and healthier Americans to buy coverage to help offset the cost of sicker patients.
It helps uphold the most popular provision of the law, which requires insurers charge sick and healthy people the same rates.Removing it while keeping the rest of Obama’s Affordable Care Act intact is expected to cause insurance premiums to rise and lead to millions of people losing coverage, policy experts say.
Top 9 cos take Rs 81,804cr hit in m-cap last week
The combined market valuation of nine of the top 10 most valued Indian companies diminished by Rs 81,804.34 crore last week, with Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) taking the biggest hit.
Barring Maruti Suzuki India, rest of the nine companies including, State Bank of India (SBI), Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.
Among the top 10 firms, RIL was the worst hit as its m-cap slumped by Rs 25,110.60 crore to Rs 5,76,213.96 crore. The valuation of SBI plunged by Rs 17,005.15 crore to Rs 2,69,794.84 crore; Infosys (Rs 11,818.04 crore to Rs 2,20,166.80 crore); TCS (Rs 11,141.16 crore to Rs 5,03,562.92 crore) and HDFC (Rs 8,127.28 crore to Rs 2,64,934.96 crore).
The m-cap of ITC declined by Rs 6,084.85 crore to Rs 3,11,164.96 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) plummeted by Rs 3,106.03 crore to Rs 2,71,068.47 crore. HDFC Bank lost Rs 1,555.84 crore to Rs 4,77,135.50 crore and ONGC Rs 1,475.82 crore to Rs 2,30,677.40 crore.
On the other hand, the only gainer in the top 10 list, Maruti Suzuki India, added Rs 3,620.43 crore to its valuation to reach Rs 2,60,016.92 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at the numero uno spot followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, SBI, HDFC, Maruti Suzuki India, ONGC and Infosys.
Over the last week, the Sensex plunged 846.30 points, or 2.51%, while the Nifty declined 267.90 points, or 2.57%.
FPI inflows hit 8-month high of Rs 19,728cr in November
Foreign investors pumped in over Rs 19,700 crore into the country's stock markets in November, the highest in eight months, mainly due to government's plan to recapitalise state-run banks and surge in India's ranking in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business. In addition, such investors put in Rs 530 crore in the debt markets during the period under review.
According to depositories data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) invested a net amount of Rs 19,728 crore in equities last month. This is the highest net investment by FPIs since March, when they had poured in Rs 30,906 crore in the equity market.
It has been a tremendous journey for the Indian equity markets in 2017. After taking a break from buying into Indian equities in August and September, FPIs bought equities in abundance in November. Overall, FPIs have invested Rs 53,800 crore in equities so far in 2017 and another Rs 1.46 lakh crore in debt markets.
Highest ceasefire violations by Pakistan along IB, LoC in 7 years
Pakistan has violated the ceasefire along the International Border and the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir more than 720 times this year, the highest in past seven years. According to the data compiled by the Union Home Ministry, Pakistani forces have violated ceasefire 724 times along the IB and the LoC till October in comparison to 449 times in 2016.
As many as 12 civilians and 17 security personnel were killed in the firing from across the border till October, a Home Ministry official said quoting the data. A total of 79 civilians and 67 security personnel were also injured in the firing. In 2015, the number of ceasefire violations was 405; 347 in 2013, 114 in 2012, 62 in 2011 and 70 in 2010.
What the markets looked like this week
The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged by almost 3% during the week and closed above the 24,000 level for the very first time. The rally was supported by the growing investor confidence that the Republican Party would succeed in its push for tax reforms.
The FTSE index in UK fell by 1.5% during the week. The fall was largely attributed to the strengthening of pound. The pound hit a two month high on the back of further hopes of progress in Brexit talks. A stronger pound tends to dent the index, as around 70% of its constituents derive most of their earnings from overseas.
Back home, the S&P BSE Sensex fell by 2.5% during the week. The fall was triggered by weakening in the fiscal deficit numbers. The Centre's fiscal deficit during the first seven months of the current fiscal was Rs 5.25 lakh crore, or 96.1% of the budgeted target for the current fiscal that ends in March 2018. This can put in jeopardy the government's aim to restrict the fiscal deficit to 3.2% of GDP in the current fiscal.
Further, rising crude oil prices will further create pressure on the fiscal deficit numbers. From the lows of $30 per barrel in 2016, the crude prices have now risen to above $60 per barrel. Considering that India imports 80% of its oil requirements, it could be a big negative for the economy. Every dollar rise in the crude oil prices raises our import bill by a mammoth $1.33 billion.
Hafiz Saeed's JuD to contest 2018 Pak general elections
Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed confirmed that his banned outfit Jammat-ud-Dawah will foray into Pakistan's political scene by contesting the 2018 general elections under the banner of Milli Muslim
League, which is yet to be registered with the country's Election Commission, reports PTI. Saeed, who was under house arrest since January this year, walked free on November 24 after the Pakistan government decided against detaining him further in any other case.
"The Milli Muslim League (MML) is planning to contest next year’s general elections. I also dedicate 2018 for Kashmiris who are struggling for freedom," Saeed said while meeting a group of columnists at the Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) headquarters in Chauburji here. The JuD, a front for the Lashkar-e-Taiba militant group that carried out the deadly 2008 Mumbai attack, formed MML at the time when Saeed was detained in Lahore. The founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba also vowed to continue supporting Kashmiris.
"I want to tell India that I will continue to support Kashmiris no matter what kind of difficulties are there. India wants us to stop raising voice for the Kashmiris. It is building pressure on the Pakistani government. I want to tell Pakistan that back channel diplomacy only caused harm to the Kashmir cause," he alleged. Saeed, who is accused of having masterminded the November 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, was placed on the terrorism black list by the United Nations under UN Security Council Resolution 1267 in December 2008.
