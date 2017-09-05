New investors are developing interest in Indian stressed assets

Moneycontrol News

A number of new investors are looking for opportunities in the stressed asset space as several cases get referred to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the debt resolution process gains momentum in the country.

According to a source-based report in the Livemint, the stressed asset space in India is drawing the attention of various new investors such as American asset manager Cerberus Capital Management and Hong-Kong-based firm Pacific Alliance Group.

New investors are looking for opportunities as more and more non-performing assets (NPA) cases pile up in the NCLT with the appointment of insolvency resolution professionals.

The investors are looking at assets in different stages. Acquiring non-performing debt, controlling stakes in companies, controlling assets that fall out of the bigger companies are some of the opportunities investors are looking at.

In June, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) asked the banks to move the NCLT to commence the insolvency and bankruptcy proceedings against 12 companies including names like Bhushan Steel Ltd, Electrosteel Steels Ltd, Lanco Infratech Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd and Jyoti Structures Ltd. These 12 accounts itself takes up one-fourth of over Rs. 8 trillion worth of NPAs.

On August 30, the RBI had sent a list of another 26 companies who had defaulted to commercial banks. It wanted creditors to take action for debt resolution before bankruptcy proceedings began.

Among the ones looking to invest, Cerberus Capital Management manages assets worth over USD 30 billion across strategies including distressed debt, private equity, mid-market lending and real estate. Founded in 1992, it is headquartered in New York with several branches in Europe and Asia.

Pacific Alliance groups manage around USD 18 billion in assets with the strategies such as management across private equity and real estate.

The new investors have joined the list of committed investors in the Indian debt resolution market which include SSG Capital Management, Bain Credit, Lone Star Funds and Oaktree Capital.

In July, Asia-focused special situations investment firm SSG Capital had raised around USD 2 billion in the stressed Indian market in India.

Oaktree Capital Management LP has hired former JPMorgan executive Gaurav Parasrampuria as vice-president to look into the Indian market. Oaktree Capital Management is one of the largest special situations and distressed assets fund in the world.

Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) announced its partnership with Lone Star Funds in February for a joint investment of around USD 550 million in the stressed infrastructure projects in India.

Kumar Mangalam Birla controlled Aditya Birla Capital Ltd will also be delving into raising a distressed assets fund for its asset reconstruction company.

Piramal Enterprises led by Ajay Piramal announced a distressed asset investment platform of USD 1 billion in partnership with private equity fund Bain Capital Credit in 2016.