New India Assurance premium for 9 months grew by 20%

New India Assurance, the largest non-life insurer in India, has posted a 20 per cent growth in its premium for the nine months ended December 31, 2017, to Rs 16,800 crore.

The company's premium was Rs 14,000 crore during the same period last year, a release issued here said.

The New India Assurance profit after tax stood at Rs 1,248 crore in the first half of the current financial year, an increase of 161 percent over the same period during the previous year.

The company is financially very strong with a solvency of 2.24 and a net worth including fair value of Rs 37,000 crore.

Meanwhile, New India Assurance concluded a Rs 3 lakh crore insurance cover for Reliance Industries, making it the largest risk cover, recently.

It also bagged the health insurance scheme of Rajasthan state covering 4 crore people with a premium income of Rs 1,200 crore.

The recent entry into Deccan Aviation insurance, who has made a foray into regional air connectivity, has strengthened the hold of the company in the growing aviation sector where most of the companies are insured by New India.

"We are going through a great growth momentum due to the inherent strengths of the company and customer confidence. We look forward to taking advantage of huge insurance expansion happening in the county," New India Assurance Chairman and Managing Director G Srinivasan said.

Meanwhile, he said, the company is focusing on retail business in a big way and has added 10,000 agents in the current year. About 17,000 agents use digital portals to service customers.

The company is also focusing on digital as 15 percent of the business is secured through this medium.

Further, Srinivasan said that New India Assurance has already issued cover for three insolvency professionals providing professional indemnity cover and also has play in in the cyber insurance segment providing cover to several major financial institutions.

The company, he said, is poised to make entry into title insurance segment shortly with a tailor made cover.