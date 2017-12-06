App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 06, 2017 10:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

Netflix ousts Danny Masterson over rape allegations

Streaming giant Netflix, which produces the Ashton Kutcher-starrer show, said Masterson's character has been written off from the show.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Actor Danny Masterson has been fired from the show "The Ranch" in the wake of rape allegations against him.

Streaming giant Netflix, which produces the Ashton Kutcher-starrer show, said Masterson's character has been written off from the show.

"After discussing with the producers, we've decided to write Danny Masterson off of The Ranch. Yesterday was his last day of work, and we'll make new episodes in 2018 without him," Netflix said on its official Twitter handle.

However, Masterson will feature in new episodes of the show that will premiere on Netflix on December 15.

related news

Masterson, 41, has been accused of rape by four women, who alleged that the actor sexually assaulted them in the early 2000. He is currently under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Masterson has denied all allegations of rape and claimed that the encounters in question were consensual.

In a statement through his attorney, Masterson expressed disappointment over his firing from the show.

"I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix's decision to write my character off of The Ranch. From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one," Masterson said in a statement.

"In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all," he added.

tags #Danny Masterson #Netflix #World News

most popular

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.