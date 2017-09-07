Nestle sets up India's first food safety institute, makes peace with FSSAI

Moneycontrol News

On Wednesday, the Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) CEO Pawan Kumar Agarwal inaugurated India's first ever food safety institute set up by Nestle India in Manesar, reports Mint.

The food safety institute is one out of the many initiatives taken by Nestle India, to set its mark in India again.

The institute aims to train and guide its students in food safety including nutrition check and keeping the ingredients in the food items within the limit among others.

“This partnership is very well thought strategy. Nestle Food Safety Institute will conduct training programmes, on food safety management systems, testing methods and regulatory standards. Partnerships with private parties on food safety and standards are an imperative for FSSAI. This is our effort to implement a first world regulatory ecosystem in India,” FSSAI CEO told Mint.

FSSAI and Nestle India worked together for the past 7 months to set up this institute. They aim to bring in global expertise in the food items.

Nestle is already running such institutes in China, Lausanne and Switzerland.

In 2015, Nestle India was in a soup because their winning brand, Maggi, did not pass the lab test. The lab test result showed high content of MSG and lead.

These lab tests were issued under FSSAI's directive. After the lab test result, the FSSAI ordered to recall all the Maggi noodles on sale. This had then caused tension between the two parties.