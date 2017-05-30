Nestle launches iron fortified Maggi noodles

FMCG major Nestle India today launched iron fortified Maggi noodles aimed at iron deficient (anaemic) people in the country.

As per the 2015-16 National Family Health Survey, 53 per cent females and 22.7 per male between 15 and 45 years age group suffer from iron deficiency with an almost equal split across rural and urban India, Nestle said.

The company believes that with 2.5 billion portions of Maggi Masala noodles consumed annually in India, it will have a major impact.

Under "Simply Good", Nestle is supporting home cooks with healthier and tastier choices, by simplifying ingredients, reducing sodium and increasing micro nutrient fortification by 2020.

In India, Nestle has started it with iron fortification, the company said in a statement.

"Nestlé India is exploring ways to fortify its mass consumption products to close the gap and contribute to the larger national objective," it added.

Nestle India Chairman & Managing Director Suresh Narayanan said: "At the forefront of this drive is the commitment to reshape Maggi brand’s products to emphasize the use of familiar and common ingredients that people know and use for home cooking, from their own kitchen cupboard."

Presently, Maggi noodles is consumed by nine crore families, which is around 7 million serves a day.