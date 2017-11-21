Nepal-India border to be sealed for 72 hours ahead of polls

Nepal will shut its border crossings with India from Friday for 72 hours ahead of the first phase of parliamentary and provincial assembly elections on November 26 for security reasons.

Nepal is holding provincial and parliamentary elections in two phases on November 26 and December 7.

The elections are seen as the final step in Nepal's transition to a federal democracy following a decade-long civil war till 2006 that claimed more than 16,000 lives. According to officials, the crossing points with India will be sealed from Friday morning till the evening of Sunday, November 26.

Local administration has declared Baitadi as an alcohol- free zone from today till the completion of vote counting, said Chief District Officer at Baitadi Siddharaj Joshi.

Baitadi falls into the farthest western regional district of Nepal bordering India.