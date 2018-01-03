App
Jan 03, 2018 06:45 PM IST

Neeraj Kumar set to get an extension, says Vinod Rai

On December 23, the BCCI had extended the services of noted cricket administrator Ratnakar Shetty, the Board's general manager (Game Development), till March 31.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BCCI's Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) chief Neeraj Kumar will be given an extension, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) head Vinod Rai said today.

"...it will happen, an order will be issued in due course," Rai said when asked if the

Asked whether Kumar's extension will be on the lines of that of Shetty, Rai noted, "It (the extension) will come, we have to discuss and finalise".

Rai was speaking to reporters after a CoA meeting which was held here.

Meanwhile, he said no major decisions were taken by the CoA today.

Rai also said that "work was in progress" with regard to remuneration for the players, but did not share any details. P

