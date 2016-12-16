Need more time to examine BLA of AirAsia India: DGCA to HC

The matter was listed for hearing today but could not be taken up as the judges were not available for hearing it. The hearing was posted for February 23 next year.
Dec 16, 2016, 07.03 PM | Source: PTI

Need more time to examine BLA of AirAsia India: DGCA to HC

The matter was listed for hearing today but could not be taken up as the judges were not available for hearing it. The hearing was posted for February 23 next year.

Need more time to examine BLA of AirAsia India: DGCA to HC

The matter was listed for hearing today but could not be taken up as the judges were not available for hearing it. The hearing was posted for February 23 next year.

Need more time to examine BLA of AirAsia India: DGCA to HC
Aviation regulator DGCA today moved Delhi High Court seeking two more weeks to examine AirAsia India's brand licensing agreement (BLA) with Malaysia's AirAsia Berhad to determine who controls the low- cost carrier.

The application was moved before a bench headed by Chief Justice G Rohini, which on November 11 had directed AirAsia India, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Malaysia-based AirAsia Berhad, to submit the BLA to Directorate General of Civil Aviation that was tasked to examine the agreement and take a decision in four weeks on who controls the airline.

The matter was listed for hearing today but could not be taken up as the judges were not available for hearing it. The hearing was posted for February 23 next year.

DGCA in its application said the agreement has to be examined in terms of the directions given by this court.

"The process of collecting additional information from the stakeholders and its evaluation has commenced and would entail some time," DGCA stated.

The court's direction on the issue had come on the plea by Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) which had alleged that as per the BLA, the ownership and control of the airline was with the foreign entity.

It had noted that this agreement was never placed before the DGCA, nor before any other authority which processed the application of AirAsia India to be granted an Air Operator Permit (AOP).

"The agreement in question has not been placed before us by either party," the bench had said.

The bench had also issued notices to the Centre, DGCA and AirAsia seeking their replies on BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's plea for impleadment of R Venkataramanan, Managing Trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and a member of the Board of AirAsia India Pvt Ltd.

However, none of them have filed their response before the court till today.

Tags  DGCA Aviation regulator Delhi High Court brand licensing agreement AirAsia
Need more time to examine BLA of AirAsia India: DGCA to HC
