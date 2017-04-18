App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 18, 2017 12:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Need for policy shift to boost ICT infrastructure: Report

"... there is still a lot of catching up to do in terms of broadband access and speeds with 17 per cent penetration in mobile broadband, that is, with speed over 512 kbps as against 2 mbps and above for most of the countries," a CII-KPMG report said.

Need for policy shift to boost ICT infrastructure: Report

India, with mobile broadband reach of only 17 per cent, has a lot of catching up to do as it needs fundamental shift in policies and regulations to strengthen telecom infrastructure, says a CII report.

"... there is still a lot of catching up to do in terms of broadband access and speeds with 17 per cent penetration in mobile broadband, that is, with speed over 512 kbps as against 2 mbps and above for most of the countries," a CII-KPMG report said.

India's teledensity in mobile Internet in rural areas is abysmally low at 12.98 per cent, it added.

The wireless broadband penetration stands at 90 per cent for the US and the UK, 77 per cent for Malaysia and 53 per cent for China.

The policy prescription suggested by the report includes clarity on policies applicable to ICT infrastructure providers, and uniformity of policies across the Centre, state and municipal bodies.

The report calls for "requirement for uniform national policy for ICT infrastructure sector to enable faster deployment and affordable services" and flags issues related to Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Right of Way rules.

tags #CII #infrastructure #mobile broadband

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.