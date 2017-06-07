NEC to invest $10 million in new India centre, eyes $100 million revenue

Japanese tech major NEC has set up a new Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Noida to offer Big Data and analytics solutions to clients across sectors like Banking and Financial services (BFS), Telecom, Retail, and Government.

The company will invest USD 10 million over the next three years in this CoE and aims to garner 10 times the revenue during the said period.

"The CoE will simplify digital transformation and act as a one-stop shop for both customers and partners... We aim to achieve revenue of more than USD 100 million within three years," NEC Corporation Senior Vice President Tomoyasu Nishimura told PTI.

He added that the centre will initially focus on markets like Japan, India, Singapore, Philippines and Hong Kong.

"Gradually, we will expand services throughout APAC and other regions. To support the growth, we will have a team of 100 professionals within the first few years," he said.

Over the past few years, there has been an exponential boom in data creation and companies across sectors are looking at leveraging technologies like Big Data and analytics to process this massive quantum of data to drive business decisions.

Nishimura said one of the reasons for choosing India to set up the CoE was because of the strong talent base that is available in the country.

While NEC has many such CoEs across the globe, the Noida centre is the second (after Japan) to cater to the area of Big Data and analytics.

The global Big Data and Analytics market is expected to reach USD 210 billion by 2020. India, too, is expected to see a significant uptake of these new emerging technologies.