NDTV to lay off 25% workforce to sharpen focus on TV, digital content

New Delhi Television will lay off up to 25 per cent of its workforce over a month as the Prannoy Roy-Radhika Roy-promoted media group refocuses its energy on TV and digital content. In a press release sent to the stock exchanges today, the company said this was necessary as the areas that it is now going to concentrate on required a leaner workforce.

The company has over the last few quarters adopted new technologies to report on events. This includes its reporters using cellphones to record videos at events to break news and otherwise, resulting in lower manpower and logistics costs. The company said the new approach required a leaner workforce and hence it would consider shedding up to 25 percent of the workforce.

“The strategy we are adopting calls for a far leaner operation which will feed only our core business: our English and Hindi news channels, and NDTV Convergence and its digital teams that run our news apps and websites,” the company said in a BSE notice.

The staff being laid off will come from the ancillary businesses that the group had forayed into over the last few years.

NDTV spent Rs 148.82 crore in 2016-17 (April-March) on employees benefits that included salaries, provident fund and other staff welfare expenses, according to the company’s annual report for the year. As on March 31, 2017, there were 1,690 employees on the rolls of the company.

This isn’t the first time that the company is laying off employees. It shut its business news channel NDTV Profit in June after having converted it into a dual channel along with NDTV Prime, an infotainment channel.

There has been wide speculation for the last six months over the fate of the loss-making company. A newspaper had earlier talked of Spicejet promoter Ajay Singh buying stake in the company, a development that was denied by both the parties. NDTV reported a net loss of Rs 53.35 crore in 2016-17 on revenues of Rs 381.73 crore. The company has reported losses in both the quarters of the first half of the ongoing financial year.