NDA to fight 2019 Lok Sabha polls under PM Modi's leadership

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Monday passed a resolution to fight 2019 Lok Sabha elections under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said.

Earlier, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, who attended the meeting at the Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra at Chanakyapuri in New Delhi's diplomatic enclave said, "The NDA leaders decided to work together to succeed in 2019 Lok Sabha elections under Modi's leadership."

"Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan made the proposal for fighting Lok Sabha election under Modi and it was accepted unanimously," the BJP leader added.

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thakrey and Akali Dal's Prakash Singh Badal represented their parties.

Addressing the media, Financial Minister Arun Jaitley said the NDA meeting endorsed the policies of the government specially its "pro-poor policy".

"Despite the bad shape of economy, the government did a good job and headed towards development. There was not a single corruption charge against the government in its last three years' reign," he said.

The minister also said that new allies have joined NDA and this is the symbol of this government's popularity.

Asked if there was any discussion about the presidential elections, the minister categorically denied it, saying "No".

Speaking on relationship with Shiv Sena, Jaitley said, "Shiv Sena is the oldest BJP ally. At times some issues come when they don't agree but Uddhavji today attended the meeting and he was positive."

The NDA also hailed Modi for BJP's stunning victory in recent assembly polls.

"The BJP's victory in recent assembly polls is a mandate on pro poor policies and public welfare schemes of NDA government. The results established Modi as most popular Prime Minister of the country after independence," the statement said.

TDP Chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said that India needs a stable government for sustainable development.

"India is only economy which can achieve double digit growth. Even China can't. This is possible only under Modi's leadership. Sustainability will come with stable government," he said.