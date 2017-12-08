App
Dec 08, 2017 01:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

NCLT allows govt to appoint 10 directors on Unitech board

The government had approached the NCLT to take over the management of Unitech alleging mismanagement and siphoning of funds by the management. NCLT has also issued notice to Unitech Ltd directing it to file the reply.

The National Company Law Tribunal today allowed the government to appoint 10 directors on the board of debt ridden realty firm Unitech Ltd. The two-member NCLT bench headed by Chairman Justice M M Kumar has directed the government to submit the 10 names by December 20, the next date of hearing.

"They have permitted the central government to appoint 10 nominee directors to run the day to day business and list of that would be given by 20th December," said Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain who had appeared on behalf of government in NCLT.

He further said: "In the meanwhile the suspended directors of the company shall not sell, mortgage or create charge either their properties or company's properties."

tags #Business #Companies #NCLT #Unitech

