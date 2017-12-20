NCLT adjourns corporate affairs ministry’s plea against Unitech, decides to wait for outcome of SC case

The National Company Law Tribunal on Wednesday adjourned the corporate affairs ministry’s plea against the embattled real estate firm Unitech, saying that it will wait for the outcome of the case before the Supreme Court, sources said.

On December 13, the Supreme Court had stayed the NCLT order which had suspended Unitech’s board and allowed the Centre to take over control of the company’s management.

Attorney general KK Venugopal appearing on behalf of the government had conceded that the Centre should not have approached NCLT when apex court was hearing the matter relating to Unitech's failure to refund home buyers, informed a Unitech lawyer.

“This should not have happened. The government should not have approached NCLT when Supreme Court was seized of the matter relating to Unitech’s failure to refund homebuyers,” he had said at the hearing last Wednesday.

On December 12, the Supreme Court had expressed serious apprehensions about the manner in which the Centre moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to take control of embattled real estate firm Unitech’s board without seeking its permission.

On last Tuesday, the Supreme Court had expressed its unhappiness over the December 8 order and had said that NCLT should have taken its leave before allowing the government to take control over the management of the company.

The Supreme Court asked the Centre on Tuesday why it did not seek its permission to move NCLT for suspension of the company’s directors. It is disturbing to see that the NCLT passed an order when the top court was hearing the Unitech case. It should have taken leave of the apex court before allowing the Centre to take over Unitech, said the apex court.

A bench comprising chief justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud considered the request of additional solicitor general Tushar Mehta on Tuesday that one more day be given to him to seek instruction from the concerned authorities on the appeal of Unitech against the order of NCLT.

Unitech, on its part, had argued through its lawyer that NCLT passed a hurried order without hearing it. It said that the Supreme Court had allowed its promoter Sanjay Chandra to negotiate from jail to sell assets to generate funds to pay back buyers and yet the Centre had breached discipline and moved NCLT.

The stay of NCLT’s order dated December 8 meant that Unitech’s promoter Sanjay Chandra, who is currently in jail, can now resume negotiations from prison for sale of assets to generate Rs 750 crore that he has been asked to deposit in court by end of this month.

According to insolvency experts, NCLT’s decision to wait for the outcome of the Supreme Court order is natural. The government may decide to take leave of the Supreme Court keeping public interest in mind but that is difficult to say at this juncture.

Meanwhile, in a related development on Wednesday, the Kolkata bench of the NCLT has ruled that the ordinance amending the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) does not debar every promoter and guarantor from bidding for insolvent companies. The bench was hearing the case filed by RBL Bank against MBL Infrastructures. It said that the guarantors against whom lenders had not invoked the guarantee cannot be clubbed with those who are prohibited from the bidding process, sources said.

The tribunal said the intent of the ordinance was not to disqualify promoters as a class from submitting resolution plans. The intent, it said, was to exclude such class of persons from offering resolution plans who, on account of their antecedents, might adversely impact the credibility of the processes under the IBC.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), on December 8, had suspended all the eight directors of the realty firm over allegations of mismanagement and siphoning of funds and had authorised the Centre to appoint its 10 nominees on the board. In its petition filed under section 241 of the Companies Act, 2013, the government had requested the tribunal to remove the eight directors and said that the company has over Rs 6,000 crore debt and over 16,000 undelivered units from a total of nearly 70 projects.

The NCLT, in its order, had also said the government must give names of its nominees by December 20 and restrained Unitech's eight suspended directors from selling their personal and company properties.

The apex court had on October 30 said jailed businessman Chandra will be granted bail only after the real estate group deposited money with its registry by December end. The top court had earlier directed the jail authorities to facilitate Chandra's meeting with his company officials and lawyers so that he could arrange money to refund the home buyers as well as for completing the ongoing housing projects.

Chandra is seeking interim bail from the apex court after the Delhi High Court on August 11 had rejected the plea in a criminal case lodged in 2015 by 158 home buyers of Unitech projects Wild Flower Country and Anthea Project located in Gurgaon.