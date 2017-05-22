App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 22, 2017 08:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

NCL aims to complete Jayant open cast mine expansion in a year

Coal India subsidiary Northern Coalfields Limited is expecting to commence the Rs 1,783-crore 10-million-tonne Jayant open cast mine expansion project in a year's time.

NCL aims to complete Jayant open cast mine expansion in a year

Coal India subsidiary Northern Coalfields Limited is expecting to commence the Rs 1,783-crore 10-million-tonne Jayant open cast mine expansion project in a year's time.

NCL sources told PTI that the subsidiary received Coal India board's approval for the expansion project on May 2.

The expansion requires 368 hectares of land, consisting of government and tenancy lands, for which acquisition of land has already been done and compensation payments to the affected shall commence shortly.

Out of the Rs 1,783 crore earmarked, investment in R&R would be around Rs 600 crore.

Jayant open cast mine produced 15.4 million tonnes of coal in 2016-17.

In 2016-17, NCL achieved 84.10 million tonnes coal production and is aiming at the 90 million target in the current fiscal, Singh said.

tags #Coal India #Northern Coalfields Limited

