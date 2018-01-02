NBFCs may grab almost 50% of consumer durables credit by FY21

Non-banking finance companies are on course to corner almost half of the lucrative consumer durables lending space by FY21 when this credit segment is slated to touch Rs 2 trillion, up from the present 32 per cent, says a report.

The lending market to consumer durbales is likely to gorw at around 24 per cent per annum till Fy21.

During the five-year period between FY13 and FY17, the share of the NBFCs in the consumer durables financing jumped to 32 per cent in FY17 from 19 per cent in FY13, Icra said in a report today.

"NBFCs are expected to increase their share in the overall consumer durables financing to 40-45 per cent by FY21 from 32 per cent in FY17 as more entities venture on to tap the consumer durables financing to improve their portfolio diversity and business yields," Icra added.

The report attributed this massive spike to the rising penetration of formal finance on the back of banks and NBFCs expanding their unsecured retail credit market.

"Quest for higher returns has resulted in banks and NBFCs expanding their unsecured retail book over the past few years, providing an impetus to consumer durables and lifestyle financing and personal loans," the report said.

While shortening replacement cycles in consumer electronics and the large under-penetrated market augur well from a demand perspective, the proliferation of lender-kiosks at dealer locations, increasing awareness and attractive promotional loan schemes are likely to translate into higher finance offtakes going forward, the report said.

Karthik Srinivasan, a senior vice-president and group head at Icra, said, "financed consumer durables purchase is poised to grow at a healthy pace of 21-24 per cent per annum to reach Rs 1.9-2.1 trillion in the financial year 2021."

Share of NBFCs in the unsecured lending portfolio, have grown over the years, propelled by customised product offerings like consumer durables financing, lifestyle financing and personal loans, improved availability of credit bureau data, and strengthening of their credit processes and distribution networks, the report explained.

It further said consumer durables offer higher margins given the high yields of 23-26 per cent currently. However, operating cost is also high at 10-11 per cent, given the significant costs for collections and to some extent for client acquisition and so is credit cost at an average of 2.5 -3.5 per cent.

The agency expects competition to intensify as more NBFCs enter the space which could have an impact on margins.