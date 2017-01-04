NBCC to issue one bonus share on every two

State-owned construction firm NBCC today said it will issue one bonus share on every two held in the company this fiscal.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 04, 2017, 07.03 PM | Source: PTI

NBCC to issue one bonus share on every two

State-owned construction firm NBCC today said it will issue one bonus share on every two held in the company this fiscal.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

NBCC to issue one bonus share on every two

State-owned construction firm NBCC today said it will issue one bonus share on every two held in the company this fiscal.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
NBCC to issue one bonus share on every two
State-owned construction firm NBCC today said it will issue one bonus share on every two held in the company this fiscal.

In a BSE filing, the company said the Board of Directors in a meeting today recommended the issue of one bonus share on every existing two held in the company.

A total 30 crore bonus shares will issued at a face value of Rs 2 per share, amounting to Rs 60 crore.

The bonus shares, to be issued on or before March 3, 2017, will be given from the free reserves created out of the company's profits.

The company had Rs 1,368.50 crore in its free reserves as on March 31, 2016.

The shares of the company fell by 2.95 percent to Rs 246.95 a piece on the BSE today after this decision.

Tags  NBCC (India) bonus share BSE Board of Directors

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
NBCC to issue one bonus share on every two
Wire News
Platinum Member
686 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.