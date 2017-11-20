App
Nov 20, 2017 10:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

NBCC awards Rs 524-cr contract to Simplex Infrastructures

State-owned NBCC on Monday said it has awarded contract worth Rs 524 crore to Simplex Infrastructures for construction of various buildings of IIT Bhubaneswar.

In a BSE filing, NBCC (India) informed that it has awarded the contract for construction of various buildings for the IIT at Bhubaneswar and its extended campus to Simplex Infrastructures Ltd for Rs 524.12 crore.

The work should be completed in 15 months, it added.

"NBCC will get project management consultancy fee on the same," the filing said.

NBCC, which is under the administrative control of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, is present in three main segments - Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development and EPC Contracting.

