National Insurance gets time till Mar 2019 to boost solvency but may meet target soon

Moneycontrol News

State-owned insurer National Insurance has been given time till March 31, 2019 to shore up their solvency ratio to 150 percent by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

However, company officials anticipate that they will touch 150 percent in terms of solvency margin for FY17 the results of which will be announced in the next few weeks.

A senior official of the company explained that while they still have time given by IRDAI, they cannot afford to wait for so long. "Once the results, which are currently under government audit, are finalised, and the accounts are closed, we will start our preparations for the initial public offering," he added.

As per IRDAI norms, solvency has to be maintained at 150 percent at all times and this is the minimum requirement before an insurer sends a listing proposal to the regulator for approval.

National Insurance is among the public sector general insurers that have been selected for being listed on the stock exchanges. The insurer may appoint 2-3 bankers for the IPO by end of July. This financial year, New India Assurance and General Insurance Corporation of India are expected to list.

Further, the debenture issue by National Insurance has also evoked a positive response and company sources said that the issue was oversubscribed despite the underlying liabilities. They had submitted a proposal to IRDAI to raise subordinate debt to the tune of almost Rs 800 crore which will help improve its capital position.

Subordinated debt is a loan that ranks below other loans and securities with regard to claims on a company's assets or earnings. Here, if the borrowing company fails, this loan will be repaid only after all other debt and loans have been settled.

National Insurance's solvency stood at 131 percent for the quarter ended December 31, 2016. It was 126 percent at end of second quarter.

The insurer will appoint bankers by the end of next month and decide on the stake to be divested as well as the valuations to be arrived at. They have also requested IRDAI to permit them to consider their real estate as a portion of their fair value. This will help further improve their solvency.