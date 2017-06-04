App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 04, 2017 02:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Natco plans to launch 8-10 branded formulations this year

The Hyderabad-based drug firm also plans to maintain its leadership position in oncology and gastro hepatology segment during the year as part of its short-term growth plan.

Natco plans to launch 8-10 branded formulations this year

Natco Pharma plans to launch around 8-10 new products in domestic branded formulations segment during the current year as it aims to grow over 20 per cent year-on-year during the period.

The Hyderabad-based drug firm also plans to maintain its leadership position in oncology and gastro hepatology segment during the year as part of its short-term growth plan.

Besides, the company is looking at gaining traction in the newly launched cardiology and diabetology (CnD) division, Natco Pharma said in an investor presentation.

During the year, the company also plans to expand its Hepatitis-C product portfolio.

Natco has already launched an oral fixed-dose combination of Sofosbuvir and Velapatasvir under its brand Velpanat.

The medicine covers all genotypes ranging from 1 to 6. There is limited competition in the drug segment with only one other competitor in the domestic market, Natco said adding that it plans to launch the product in various international markets.

Besides, it is looking at extension of the Tamiflu franchise via launch of a suspension version.

The company said it is focussing at complex generics in the US market.

It has a rich pipeline of niche and complex generics for the US market. The company has filed for 43 niche abbreviated new drug applications (ANDA) while the USFDA has already approved 22 of its applications.

Beyond 2020, the company is looking at entering into "new attractive segments" in the branded formulations vertical.

The drug firm, however, did not share details.

For the year ended March 31, the company posted consolidated net profit of Rs 486 crore against Rs 157.1 crore last year, showing three-fold growth in profit.

Total revenue for the year rose to Rs 2,078.9 crore from Rs 1,089.7 crore for 2015-16, reflecting an year-on-year growth of 90.8 per cent.

Natco Pharma currently has seven manufacturing facilities spread across the country and employs more than 4,000 people. PTI MSS MR .

tags #Business #Natco Pharma

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.