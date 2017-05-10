App
May 10, 2017 11:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

Natco Pharma launches generic blood cancer drug in India

Natco Pharma today said it has launched a generic version of pomalidomide capsules, used in treatment of a type of blood cancer, in India.

"Pomalidomide is a thalidomide analogue indicated, in combination with dexamethasone, for patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least two prior therapies including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor and have demonstrated disease progression on or within 60 days of completion of the last therapy," Natco said in a BSE filing.

Myeloma is a type of blood cancer.

Natco has launched pomalidomide capsules in strengths of 1 mg, 2 mg and 4 mg in India.

Pomalidomide is sold by Celgene Inc., in the USA, under the brand name POMALYST.

Natco Pharma said it will market generic pomalidomide capsules under its brand name POMALID in India.

Natco has priced its generic medicine of POMALID 1 mg, 2 mg, and 4 mg capsules at an MRP Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively, for a monthly pack of 21 capsules, the company said.

"We believe, this is approximately 98 per cent discount of price from what it is sold at in the USA to patients, as per secondary market data researched," the company added.

Shares of Natco Pharma were trading 1.52 per cent up at Rs 909 on BSE.

