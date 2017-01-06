Natco Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic anti-cancer drug

Pursuant to the settlement of the Paragraph IV litigation, Natco plans to launch this drug on November 1, 2019, or earlier under certain circumstances, through its marketing partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc in the USA market, it added.
Jan 06, 2017, 03.00 PM | Source: PTI

Natco Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic anti-cancer drug

"Pursuant to the settlement of the Paragraph IV litigation, Natco plans to launch this drug on November 1, 2019, or earlier under certain circumstances, through its marketing partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc in the USA market," it added.

Natco Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic anti-cancer drug

"Pursuant to the settlement of the Paragraph IV litigation, Natco plans to launch this drug on November 1, 2019, or earlier under certain circumstances, through its marketing partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc in the USA market," it added.

Natco Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic anti-cancer drug
Drug firm Natco Pharma has received final approval from the US health regulator for generic Bendamustine Hydrochloride powder for injection used in treatment of certain types of cancers.

The company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) containing a paragraph IV certification for generic version of Bendamustine Hydrochloride powder for injection, 25 mg/vial and 100 mg/vial (singe-dose vial), Natco Pharma said in a filing to BSE.

"Pursuant to the settlement of the Paragraph IV litigation, Natco plans to launch this drug on November 1, 2019, or earlier under certain circumstances, through its marketing partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc in the USA market," it added.

Natco and Breckenridge filed their ANDA with a paragraph IV certification on the first-to-file date and expect to share 180-day exclusivity with other ANDA first filers, Natco said.

Cephalon (acquired by Teva in 2011) sells Bendamustine Hydrochloride powder for injection in the same strengths under brand name Treanda in the US market, it added.

As per IMS Health Treanda had US sales of approximately USD 133 million for twelve months ending November 2016, Natco Pharma said.

The drug is indicated for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, it added.

Shares of Natco Pharma were today trading at Rs 629.05 per scrip in the afternoon trade, up 5.32 percent from its previous close.

Tags  Drug firm Natco Pharma US health regulator ANDA United States Food and Drug Administration USFDA

Natco Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic anti-cancer drug
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.