Natco may launch leukemia drug in US mkt on or before Nov 2019

According to a statement issued by the city-based drug-maker, the drug will be launched along with its marketing partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc and will have 180-days exclusivity.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 06, 2017, 02.28 PM | Source: PTI

Natco may launch leukemia drug in US mkt on or before Nov 2019

According to a statement issued by the city-based drug-maker, the drug will be launched along with its marketing partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc and will have 180-days exclusivity.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Natco may launch leukemia drug in US mkt on or before Nov 2019

According to a statement issued by the city-based drug-maker, the drug will be launched along with its marketing partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc and will have 180-days exclusivity.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Natco may launch leukemia drug in US mkt on or before Nov 2019
Natco Pharma Ltd today said following the approval from US Food and Drug Administration for its generic version of Bendamustine Hydrochloride powder for injection, 25 mg/Vial and 100 mg/Vial (Singe-Dose Vial), it will launch the drug on November 1, 2019 or earlier in USA market.

Following the announcement, Natco shares are trading at Rs 626.30 apiece on BSE, up 4.86 percent over previous close.

According to a statement issued by the city-based drug-maker, the drug will be launched along with its marketing partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc and will have 180-days exclusivity.

"Pursuant to the settlement of the Paragraph IV litigation, NATCO plans to launch this drug on November 1, 2019, or earlier under certain circumstances, through its marketing partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., in the USA market.

Natco and Breckenridge filed their ANDA with a Paragraph IV certification on the first-to-file date and expect to share 180-day exclusivity with other ANDA first filers," Natco said.

Cephalon (acquired by Teva in 2011) sells Bendamustine Hydrochloride powder for injection, 25 mg/Vial and 100 mg/Vial (Singe-Dose Vial) under Brand name Treanda in USA market.

Treanda is indicated for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

The drug had US sales of approximately USD 133 million for 12 months ending November, 2016, according to IMS Health, Natco said.

Tags  Natco Pharma US Food and Drug Administration

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Natco may launch leukemia drug in US mkt on or before Nov 2019
Wire News
Platinum Member
688 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.