Jan 02, 2017, 01.49 PM | Source: PTI
The Hyderabad-based firm has signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc, to manufacture and sell generic versions of its chronic hepatitis C medicines in 101 developing countries.
Natco launches generic Hepatitis C drug Velpanat in Nepal
The drug is the first all-oral, pan-genotypic, single tablet regimen for the treatment of adults with genotype 1-6 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection, Natco today said in a regulatory filing.
Epclusa is also the first single tablet regimen approved for the treatment of patients with HCV genotype 2 and 3, without the need for Ribavirin, it added.
"Natco will market Sofosbuvir 400mg/Velpatasvir 100mg under the brand name Velpanat," it said.
The company has priced the medicine at a maximum retail price of Nepalese Rupee 25,000 for a bottle of 28 tablets in Nepal.
Shares of Natco were trading 1.02 per cent up at Rs 586.50 on the BSE.
