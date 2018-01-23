NASSCOM calls for tax cut, says discrimination against Indian investors must end

The Indian information technology services industry body has called for a reduction in taxes and the end of discriminatory treatment of Indian investors, with a view toward strengthening the startup ecosystem.

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) said that last year, tax deducted at source (TDS) was reduced to from 10 percent to 2 percent for payments made to call centres.

“We request that this provision be extended to all software transactions. Our request is driven by the fact that margins are under pressure. For small companies, margins are further reduced, and a high TDS impacts cash flow,” the industry body said in a statement.

It further asked for a roadmap for tax rate reduction in a phased manner.

Given that the Indian IT industry accounts for over USD 100 billion in exports, and expects to cross the USD 150 billion revenue mark this year, NASSCOM has asked for “a comprehensive review of the foreign tax credit provisions be undertaken to ensure efficiency and ease of compliance.”

“At present dividend received by an Indian company is taxed at 15 percent. There is a subsequent dual levy of dividend distribution tax on this, when it is distributed to its shareholders of the parent company in India. We suggest that the tax already paid on the dividend should be allowed to be set off against tax liability from dividend distribution tax of the parent company in India,” the industry body said.

Demands for supporting Indian investors and startups:

NASSCOM further called for ending discriminatory treatment of Indian investors, because the long-term capital gains from sale of unlisted shares in the hands of non-residents attracts a tax of 10 percent while it attracts a tax of 20 percent in the hands of residents.

Angel investors, who come in at the earliest stage of the company, carry the highest risk. But the imposition of the angel tax on startups has a direct impact on angel investors as it taxes investment they have received from domestic investor.

This tax, under (Section 56(2)(viib) of the Income Tax Act) however, is only applicable to domestic investors, which, said the industry body, is discriminatory.

“While certified startups under Startup India action plan have been exempted, we recommend - DIPP may certify/accredit angel groups based on specified norms and conditions in the same way that has been done for Startups and Investments made by these recognized/accredited angel groups should be exempted from this section. Suitable safeguards may be built-in to enable this,” said NASSCOM.

For startups specifically, NASSCOM has proposed minimum alternate tax (MAT) exemption to start-ups under the Startup India action plan.

For the holding period for investment to qualify as long term capital gain (LTCG) in case of angel investors, the current time period is two years. Nasscom asked for this to be reduced to one year. Since investors often look to make early exists from startups, an reduction in time period would support the investments.

“Long term cap gains (LTCG) and short term capital gains (STCG) applicable to angel investor as compared to listed securities need harmonisation. We recommend security transaction tax (STT) be applicable to all LTCG. For short term, 15% tax on angel investments, in harmony with listed securities,” the industry body added.