you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 24, 2017 08:47 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Nasdaq opens at record high as Wall Street rallies

The Nasdaq hit a record high at the open on Monday, with other indexes also surging, as investors breathed a sigh of relief after Centrist candidate and market favorite Emmanuel Macron won the first round of the French election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 212.56 points, or 1.03 percent, at 20,760.32, the S&P 500 was up 25.41 points, or 1.08 percent, at 2,374.1 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 69.55 points, or 1.18 percent, at 5,980.08.

 

