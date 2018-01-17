Naredco Budget 2018 wishlist: Rationalise GST on real estate; incentivize rental housing

Umbrella body for real estate developers, National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), on Wednesday suggested that the government bring down the effective GST rate on under construction properties to half and incentivise rental housing construction in the country in its upcoming Budget by imposing a flat tax of 10 per cent.

The association has already submitted the pre-budget memorandum to the government.

The real estate developers body also suggested that the government increase the cap on interest paid on home loan by buyers from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. It also proposed that the restriction imposed on investment of sale proceeds to acquire one residential unit be removed.

The real estate body demanded that GST on housing under construction should be brought under the 12 per cent GST slab from the current 18 per cent with 50 per cent abatement for land from prevailing 33 per cent.

“The government should bring GST on under construction housing properties under the 12 per cent slab with 50 per cent abetment for land and input tax credit from the existing 18 per cent slab with one-third abetment for land and input tax credit. This will bring the effective GST rate to 6 per cent which will be tax neutral for the consumers,” it said in its memorandum.

The GST rate should tax neutral for the end consumers, who were paying about 5.5 per tax before GST regime, it said.

In view of the housing shortage in the country and to realise the objective of Housing for All by 2022 “we need to give a boost to rental housing. Income from renting out residential properties should be taxed at a flat rate of 10 per cent,” said Naredco chairman Rajeev Talwar.

“To improve the effective rate of return from renting, it has been suggested that the deduction from rental income under Section 24 (a) be increased from 30 per cent to 50 per cent. This will promote rental housing. For women and senior citizens, the deduction could be 100 per cent keeping social requirements and empowerment in mind,” he said.

“Capital gains tax should be exempt if the sale proceeds are invested in purchase of one or more housing units,” said Naredco vice chairman Parveen Jain.

The real estate body also suggested doing away with notional income based on circle rate for computing tax on profit or gain u/s 43CA of IT Act 1961.

The association has also called for an industry status for the sector. “Industry status is something which is long overdue to the sector. Government should help developers in getting better access to funds and also incentivize homebuyers to create demand for the sector, which is facing a lot of challenges”, added Talwar.

It suggested that housing units of sizes 30 to 150 sq m carpet area under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana should be brought under the purview of section 80 IBA of IT Act 2016, which is at the moment 60 sq m carpet area, to incentivize private developers to take up affordable housing construction on a large scale to meet the supply requirement of 20 million houses by 2022. Section 80IBA provides for deduction of 100 per cent profits derived from such business.

As for stressed or stalled projects, the real estate body has suggested that the government create a national fund. The fund could sanction start up loans equal to 10 to 15 per cent of the project cost to kickstart delayed or stalled projects.