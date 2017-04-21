App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 21, 2017 01:53 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Narayana Hrudayalaya to buy NewRise Healthcare

The acquisition will help expand its footprint in Gurugram in northern India, Narayana Hrudayalaya said on Friday.

Narayana Hrudayalaya to buy NewRise Healthcare

Healthcare services provider Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd said it would buy NewRise Healthcare Private Ltd from Panacea Biotec Ltd for an enterprise value of 1.80 billion rupees ($27.87 million).

The acquisition will help expand its footprint in Gurugram in northern India, Narayana Hrudayalaya said on Friday.

NewRise Healthcare, the 230-bed multi-speciality hospital, is in final stages of completion, and is likely to be commissioned in the next nine months, Bengaluru-based Narayana Hrudayalaya added.

On a separate note, Panacea Biotec said its associate company PanEra Biotec Private Ltd would sell all of its preference shares in NewRise Healthcare to Narayana Hrudayalaya.

Shares of New Delhi-based Panacea Biotec jumped as much as 9.8 percent, to their highest since March 2, while Narayana Hrudayalaya's stocks were little changed.

tags #Business #Narayana Hrudayalaya #NewRise Healthcare Private #Panacea Biotec

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.