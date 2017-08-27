App
Aug 24, 2017 09:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nandan Nilekani returns as Chairman of Infosys: Read the full company statement

Infosys also said it had accepted the resignation of the current Board chairman R Seshasayee, Vishal Sikka, who was the executive vice chairman and board director, with immediate effect.

Moneycontrol News

IT bellwether Infosys On Thursday said it will rope in Nandan Nilekani, the company’s co-founder, as non-executive, non-independent director and chairman of the Board of Infosys, in a dramatic turn of events in the very public battle between the board and founders continues.

Infosys also said it had accepted the resignation of the current Board chairman R Seshasayee, Vishal Sikka, who was the executive vice chairman and board director, with immediate effect.

Ravi Venkatesan also quit as co-chairman of the Board, but will continue as an independent director.

In addition, board members Jeffrey Lehman, John Etchemendy have also put in their papers.

