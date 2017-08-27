Nandan Nilekani returns as Chairman of Infosys: Read the full company statement
Infosys also said it had accepted the resignation of the current Board chairman R Seshasayee, Vishal Sikka, who was the executive vice chairman and board director, with immediate effect.
Moneycontrol News
IT bellwether Infosys On Thursday said it will rope in Nandan Nilekani, the company’s co-founder, as non-executive, non-independent director and chairman of the Board of Infosys, in a dramatic turn of events in the very public battle between the board and founders continues.
