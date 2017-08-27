Nandan Nilekani returns as Chairman of Infosys: Read the full company statement

Moneycontrol News

IT bellwether Infosys On Thursday said it will rope in Nandan Nilekani, the company’s co-founder, as non-executive, non-independent director and chairman of the Board of Infosys, in a dramatic turn of events in the very public battle between the board and founders continues.

Infosys also said it had accepted the resignation of the current Board chairman R Seshasayee, Vishal Sikka, who was the executive vice chairman and board director, with immediate effect.

Ravi Venkatesan also quit as co-chairman of the Board, but will continue as an independent director.