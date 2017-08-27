Murthy an iconic founder but Infosys Board will have final say: Nandan Nilekani

* Infosys has appointed Nandan Nilekani as Chairman of the Board
* No tenure decided. Nilekani says he will stay for as long as needed
* Nilekani says internal, external candidates and Infosys alumni in running for CEO
* Didn't intend to cause anguish to Narayana Murthy, says Infosys Board
* In first press meet, Nilekani says he represents 100% of the shareholders * Nilekani says he will personally review recent investigations
* Vishal Sikka says bringing Nilekani back an 'excellent idea'
Aug 25, 08:52 PM (IST)
Here's a summary of what Sikka said about Nilekani's return and reports of him joining HP.
Aug 25, 08:17 PM (IST)
Sikka says the Board had insisted he stay back after quitting as CEO for the sake of continuity and succession. But when Nilekani agreed to come back, he felt it was necessary to give him a free hand, so resigning from Infosys altogether would be the best option.
Aug 25, 08:09 PM (IST)
"Nilekani is a great man and I am sure the company will thrive going forward," says Sikka.
Aug 25, 08:02 PM (IST)
Will Sikka become an entrepreneur? For sure, he says.
Aug 25, 07:54 PM (IST)
I want to take some time and think about the lessons I've learnt from the last three years at Infosys: Sikka
Aug 25, 07:54 PM (IST)
Nandan is an extraordinary leader and an iconic man, says Sikka.
Aug 25, 07:51 PM (IST)
Sikka says he is keen to take some time off and is not looking to take up a job immediately.
Aug 25, 07:48 PM (IST)
On the decision not to make the Panaya investigation report public, Sikka says it was the Board's mandate. He calls the probe a "nonsensical detour".
highlights
On the decision not to make the Panaya investigation report public, Sikka says it was the Board's mandate. He calls the probe a "nonsensical detour".
Resigned because I felt I couldn't do the job anymore, says Sikka. Says he offered to quit as executive vice-chairman because he felt it was in the best interests of all concerned so that Nilekani could have a free hand and it also meant that the succession process would be complete.
"I have come here to take stock and go forward," Nilekani says on investor call.
Murthy is the father of corporate governance in India, says Nilekani.
Nilekani says he is committed to reviewing recent investigations with an unbiased mind.
Nilekani says there is no time-limit on his appointment as non-executive Chairman.
"I am back here because there was no one else," jokes Nilekani.
Nandan Nilekani returns as Chairman of Infosys: Read the full company statement.
Nandan Nilekani thanks Vishal Sikka for his contributions.
SUMMARY:
* Infosys has appointed Nandan Nilekani as Chairman of the Board
* No tenure decided. Nilekani says he will stay for as long as needed
* Nilekani says internal, external candidates and Infosys alumni in running for CEO
* Didn't intend to cause anguish to Narayana Murthy, says Infosys Board
* In first press meet, Nilekani says he represents 100% of the shareholders
* Nilekani says he will personally review recent investigations
* Vishal Sikka says bringing Nilekani back an 'excellent idea'
Here's a summary of what Sikka said about Nilekani's return and reports of him joining HP.
Sikka says the Board had insisted he stay back after quitting as CEO for the sake of continuity and succession. But when Nilekani agreed to come back, he felt it was necessary to give him a free hand, so resigning from Infosys altogether would be the best option.
"Nilekani is a great man and I am sure the company will thrive going forward," says Sikka.
Will Sikka become an entrepreneur? For sure, he says.
I want to take some time and think about the lessons I've learnt from the last three years at Infosys: Sikka
Nandan is an extraordinary leader and an iconic man, says Sikka.
Sikka says he is keen to take some time off and is not looking to take up a job immediately.
On the decision not to make the Panaya investigation report public, Sikka says it was the Board's mandate. He calls the probe a "nonsensical detour".