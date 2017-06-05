NALCO puts Iran project on hold: Chairman

App
Jun 05, 2017 12:39 PM IST | Source: Reuters

"Iran's proposal is attractive as long as gas prices are attractive, but not much of an indication in that area has come," Chairman Tapan Kumar Chand told Reuters.

National Aluminium Company Ltd has put all its overseas projects, including the one in Iran on hold, to focus on expanding domestic capacity, its chairman said on Monday.

"Iran's proposal is attractive as long as gas prices are attractive, but not much of an indication in that area has come," Chairman Tapan Kumar Chand told Reuters.

India's third-largest producer of aluminium plans to increase its production by 14 percent to 440,000 tonnes in 2017/18, Chand said.

