NALCO launches new Value-Added Product

Aluminium major NALCO has formally launched "AA 3105 Alloy Fan Blade stock", a superior Value Added Rolled Product with wide applications and potential to attract many new customers.

The first consignment of the product was flagged off at NALCO's Smelter Plant in Angul yesterday, the company said in a statement today.

"With this product, NALCO will be widening its base in value added products and also be an active partner in the Make in India movement," said the Navaratna PSU's CMD Tapan Kumar Chand.

This superior value-added product would strengthen the NALCO's product mix and cater to the requirements of customers, he said

It may be mentioned that in line with the Make in India Movement, NALCO had taken the initiative to produce AA 3105 Alloy in its Rolling Plant of Smelter Division to its existing product range, the company release said.

This alloy has wide application in manufacturing of Fan Blades and commands a premium over the existing product range being produced in Rolling Plant, it said.

Major customers for this product are manufacturers of fans. Commercial production of the alloy was started on July 24, 2017.