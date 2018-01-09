App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 08, 2018 10:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nalco eyes Rs 31,000 crore turnover by 2032

The new plan expects the company to reach a turnover of Rs 18,171 crore with a PAT of Rs 1,693 crore by 2024 with the augmentation of the smelting capacity to 1.1 million tonnes and refining capacity to 3.27 million tonnes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

State-owned Nalco today announced formulation of a long-term corporate plan, which envisages the aluminium maker to reach a turnover of Rs 31,248 crore and a PAT of Rs 3,010 crore by 2032.

With the release of the corporate plan, Mines Secretary Arun Kumar "appreciated the efforts of Nalco in formulating a plan that provides a strategic way forward for the company up to 2032...The long-term strategy foresees the company to reach a turnover of Rs 31,248 crore and a PAT of Rs 3,010 crore by 2032," the company said in a BSE filing.

The new plan expects the company to reach a turnover of Rs 18,171 crore with a PAT of Rs 1,693 crore by 2024 with the augmentation of the smelting capacity to 1.1 million tonnes and refining capacity to 3.27 million tonnes, it said.

The corporate plan also seeks to diversify into commercial mining in bauxite and chromite, conductors and lithium-ion batteries, the filing said.

related news

"...the long-term corporate plan...has been prepared by top consultant KPMG to position Nalco in a growth trajectory taking into account emerging market conditions and evolving global scenarios," the company said.

The roadmap has been developed as per Niti Aayog's guidelines, envisaging three years action plan, seven years strategy and 15 years vision to have progressive growth of the company.

"This also includes forward-looking new vision, mission and values of the company, which will give a direction to the company assuring steady growth, minimising the price volatility of commodities, while ensuring profitability," the company said.

tags #Business #KPMG #Nalco #NITI Aayog

most popular

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.