Naidu invites pharma players to set up units in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today sought investments in the pharma sector in the State, where he said the Government has formulated policies suitable for healthcare companies.

He called upon heads of various pharmaceutical companies to come forward to set up their units in Andhra Pradesh and take advantage of the Government's industry- friendly policies.

Naidu was speaking on the second day of the 68th Indian Pharmaceutical Congress (IPC) at the Andhra University Grounds here.

The event, being attended by pharmacy professionals, industry representatives, academics, drug administrators, regulatory bodies, hospital and community pharmacists, concludes tomorrow.

Andhra Pradesh, particularly Visakhapatnam, was the best place to establish healthcare industries. The State has created adequate infrastructure for such companies, he said.

He said the State has good quality road, port, rail and air connectivity and is able to provide 24-hour uninterrupted power supply, water and land to investors.

Naidu said several companies have already established their units and some more have evinced interest to set up their ventures as investors have confidence in the State Government and its policies.

"I want your cooperation and help. Kindly invest in the State. I assure you the Government will fulfil all your requirements. It will provide land, water, electricity and other facilities to run your units without any problem." Andhra Pradesh has vast coastline of more than 900km where six ports were in operation. Some more ports would be developed soon. An international airport is coming up at Bhogapuram in adjoining Vizianagaram district, he said.

India is a fast-expanding economy and it has capacity to clock double digit growth in future, Naidu said. "We are strong in technology and English language and these are biggest advantages for the country." The Chief Minister also held discussions with top executives of pharma industries to explore possibilities of starting new units.