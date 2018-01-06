App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 06, 2018 04:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

NACL Industries gets board approval to raise Rs 3,000 cr

The company's board has approved to raise funds to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore for meeting growth plans, NACL Industries said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

NACL Industries, a leading player in crop protection business, today said its board has approved to raise Rs 3,000 crore to fund its growth plans.

The company's board has approved to raise funds to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore for meeting growth plans, NACL Industries said in a regulatory filing.

The firm, formerly known as Nagarjuna Agrochem Ltd, has worked out a plan to grow its exports as well as the domestic business by developing a pipeline of new products, it added.

The company is also planning to expand production of intermediates and bio-products, it said.

The extra general meeting (EGM) to seek shareholders' nod for the proposal will take place on February 3, it added.

tags #Business

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.