Dec 21, 2017 10:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Naaptol to open brick and mortar stores, eyes 10 million customers

TV home shopping company Naaptol today said it will enter the brick-and-mortar store space by early next year and is looking to garner additional 10 million customers by the end of 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

TV home shopping company Naaptol on Thursday said it will enter the brick-and-mortar store space by early next year and is looking to garner additional 10 million customers by the end of 2018.

The company, which will initially start with tier 2 cities, is also looking to provide 100 percent dispatch by opening fulfillment centres throughout its network across 26,000 pin codes.

Naaptol said it will add more lifestyle products, combined with offers, exemplary delivery and customer support services.

"Come 2018 and we aim to further our operations with the same guiding principles and achieve our target user base of over 10 million, and we will be reaching out to our customers through brick and mortar stores to give them touch and feel experience and availability," Naaptol CEO Manu Agarwal said.

The company claims to process around 40,000 orders a day with an average price of Rs 3,000 per transaction.

Naaptol has tie-ups with brands like Samsung, Religre, Yamaha, Toyota, Lava mobile, Maharaja and Amazon Kindle, among others.

