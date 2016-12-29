Myntras announces arrival of End of Reason Sale ad campaign

Myntra's Latest Ad Campaign Announces the Arrival of its Flagship Sale - 'End of Reason Sale'
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 29, 2016, 03.58 PM | Source: PTI

Myntra's announces arrival of End of Reason Sale ad campaign

Myntra's Latest Ad Campaign Announces the Arrival of its Flagship Sale - 'End of Reason Sale'

Myntras announces arrival of End of Reason Sale ad campaign

Myntra's Latest Ad Campaign Announces the Arrival of its Flagship Sale - 'End of Reason Sale'

| 1 Comments
Myntras announces arrival of End of Reason Sale ad campaign
Myntra's Latest Ad Campaign Announces the Arrival of its Flagship Sale - 'End of Reason Sale'
  • Promotes the upcoming edition of EORS with a catchphrase, 'Jo chaho milega jab Myntraka sale khulega'
  • The campaign also features ace Shuttler P. V. Sindhu and Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan in the TVC Myntra today launched a new campaign to promote the biggest and the most awaited fashion sale of the country, Myntra's 'End of Reason Sale' (EORS) [http://www.myntra.com/end-of-reason-sale ] .
  • The 360 degree campaign, spread across all media, announces the 5th edition of EORS to be held between 3rd and 5th January.
At the centre of the campaign is an Ad film that brings forward the essence of EORS that offers shoppers the perfect occasion to plan and stock up their wardrobes at the very beginning of the year.

Myntras announces arrival of End of Reason Sale ad campaign
