App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 29, 2017 03:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mylan-Biocon's breast cancer biosimilar gets ANVISA nod

Biosimilar trastuzumab, indicated for breast cancer treatment, has been co-developed by Biocon and Mylan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug major Biocon and Mylan's proposed biosimilar trastuzumab has been approved by Brazilian regulatory agency ANVISA, through their partner Libbs Farmaceutica (Libbs).

Biosimilar trastuzumab, indicated for breast cancer treatment, has been co-developed by Biocon and Mylan.

In a regulatory filing, Biocon said this is the first biosimilar trastuzumab to be approved in Brazil.

Commenting on the development, Biocon CEO and Joint Managing Director Arun Chandavarkar said: "Cancer patients in India and some emerging markets have benefited with our trastuzumab and the approval in Brazil will enable affordable access to this critical biologic therapy for treatment of HER-2 positive breast and gastric cancer in the country".

Biocon said currently biosimilar trastuzumab will be manufactured by it and supplied to Libbs for commercialisation in Brazil.

"Over a period of time the technology will be transferred to Libbs and the public partner Butantan through a productive development partnership (PDP).

Earlier this month, the US health regulator approved biosimilar trastuzumab. The proposed biosimilar is also under review by regulatory authorities in Australia, Canada, Europe and several emerging markets.

Shares of Biocon were trading 0.52 per cent lower at Rs 537.40 apiece on BSE.

tags #Biocon #Business #cancer #Companies #drug #USFDA

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.