Myanmar sanctions 'not advisable' at this time: Rex Tillerson

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said today that levying sanctions against Myanmar over the Rohingya crisis was "not advisable" at this time, following a meeting with the country's army and civilian leaders.

"Sanctions are not advisable at this time," Washington's top diplomat said at a press briefing in the capital Naypyidaw.

"We want to see Myanmar succeed... I have a hard time seeing how that (sanctions) helps resolve this crisis," he added.