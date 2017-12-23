App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Dec 23, 2017 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top 10 wealth creator mutual fund schemes of 2017

Market experts said that consumption sector is expected to continue its robust performance in 2018 as well.

Himadri Buch @himadribuch
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Select mutual funds, particularly, small and midcap schemes were the saviour for investors throughout 2017 even as the domestic equity market wiggled through uncertainty and multiple domestic as well as global headwinds.

A spate of outflow of portfolio money from foreign institutional investors and scars of demonetisation hurt domestic stocks through the year.

Among the best-performing funds, SBI Small & Midcap Cap Fund topped the chart, with a whopping 80 percent gains between January and December 2017 while the benchmark S&P BSE Small Cap Index delivered 59 percent return during this period.

“Overall (small cap) category has given upward of 50 percent. This (SBI Small & Midcap) Fund managed to contain its AUM (asset under management) as it had stopped accepting fresh investments,” Vidya Bala, Head of Mutual Fund Research at FundsIndia.

Himadri Buch
Himadri Buch
Assistant Editor|Moneycontrol.com

The scheme deploys in a diversified portfolio of equity and equity-related securities of small and midcap companies and is managed by R.Srinvisan.

Other small and midcap funds that featured among the top 10 wealth creators were HDFC Small Cap Fund, Reliance Small Cap Fund, HSBC Midcap Equity Fund and L&T Emerging Businesses Fund. They delivered average returns in the range of 58-64 percent.

With an expense ratio of 2.72 percent, Tata India Consumer Fund gave 76 percent average returns during the period under review. The top 5 holdings of this fund were Hindustan Unilever, Maruti Suzuki India, Future Retail, Zee Entertainment, and Raymond.

Top 10 MF 2017

Most consumption stocks had rallied after the GST  Council in its 23rd meeting  made big changes to the tax framework, pruning the tax rates on over 200 consumer items.

Also Read: Mutual funds see more inflows: RBI report

Market experts said that consumption sector is expected to continue its robust performance in 2018 as well.

A report from Motilal Oswal Financial Services titled 'India Strategy' stated that, "The performance of consumer-oriented sectors indicates towards a revival in consumption. We expect this trend to strengthen in 2HFY18."

"We also expect initial teething issues related to GST to normalize and trade channels to revert to normalcy, especially wholesale and rural supply chains. Potential of consumption stimulus in the CY18 budget (the final budget before the general elections of 2019) could also provide a consumption catalyst."

tags #Business #MF News #small & midcap

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.