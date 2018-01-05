App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Jan 05, 2018 05:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sundaram MF seeks SEBI nod for close-ended equity fund

The scheme will deploy at least 65 percent of its corpus in equity and equity related securities of small cap companies.

Sundaram Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval to launch close-ended equity fund, Sundaram Emerging Small Cap Fund-Series II-IV, according to the draft offer document on SEBI's website.

The series will comprise tenure of 3-5 years. As per draft offer document, the scheme will deploy at least 65 percent of its corpus in equity and equity related securities of small cap companies. The fund also has the provision to invest up to 35 percent in other equity securities including derivatives.

Investments in fixed income and money market instruments will be restricted to 35 percent.

Other features:

Plans: Regular and Direct

Options: Growth and dividend

Minimum investment: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Rs 10 thereafter

Load: Nil

Performance benchmark: S&P BSE Small Cap Index.

Fund Managers: S Krishnakumar & Dwijendra Srivastava

tags #Business #MF News #SEBI #small cap

