App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Jan 23, 2018 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shriram Mutual Fund revises features of equity scheme as per SEBI norms

The scheme will be categorised as an aggressive hybrid fund, as against its current category of an open-ended equity-oriented fund.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Shriram Mutual Fund has revised classification of Shriram Equity and Debt Opportunities Fund according to new guidelines issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the fund house said in a newspaper notice.

Come Feb 23, the scheme will be categorised as an aggressive hybrid fund, as against its current category of an open-ended equity-oriented fund.

To bring uniformity, standardise scheme categories and enable ease of investment to investors, the regulator, on Oct 6 had mandated fund houses to categorise all their existing and future schemes into five broad categories and 36 sub-categories.

Subsequently, the scheme will invest 65-80 percent corpus in equity, equity related instruments and derivatives and 20-35 percent in debt instruments, including fixed or floating rate debt instruments and money market instruments.

At present, the scheme allocates 65-85 percent in equity, equity related instruments and derivatives and 15-35 percent in debt instruments, including fixed or floating rate debt instruments and money market instruments.

Unit holders, who do not agree with the changes, can avail the exit option between January 24 and February 22.

All other features of the scheme remain unchanged.

tags #Business #MF News #SEBI

most popular

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.