See 10-year govt bond touching 7.75% if oil prices rise: Mahendra Jajoo, Chief Investment Officer, Mirae MF

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield is likely to peak at 7.40 percent levels for the next six months and may touch 7.75 percent yield crude only if oil prices inches up, according to Mahendra Jajoo, Chief Investment Officer, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund.

"Yield of 7.40 percent is a very critical resistance. So if the oil prices stay at this level, then 7.40 percent should be the peak for the next six months but if oil prices go up further from here, then 7.75 percent is possible," Jajoo told Moneycontrol in an interview.

Today at 11:15, the 10-year benchmark bond 07.17%, 2028 was trading at 7.2707 percent and Rs 99.2900 while 06.79 percent, 2027 bond was at Rs 95.6300 and 7.4470 yield.

On Jan 22, brent crude futures for March delivery settled up 42 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $69.03 a barrel, after earlier rallying to $69.51. Brent on Jan 15 had hit $70.37, the highest since December 2014.

U.S. crude rose 12 cents, or 0.2 percent, to close at $63.49 a barrel.

An avid traveler, and a food connoisseur, he sees RBI focusing much more on controlling inflation the government will largely focus on the rural sector in the upcoming Union Budget.

Jajoo, who uses his commuting time of roughly over an hour listening to audio books in the car, advises investors to look at short-term income funds, particularly for those who have an investment horizon of one and a half to two years.

He considers Bill Gross as a big benchmark for bond fund managers.

His booklist includes Trading In The Zone by Mark Douglas. According to Jajoo, the book trains the minds to look at markets objectively rather than with cognitive biases.

Below are the edited excerpts from the interview:

Q: Equity market saw a good start in 2018. What is the state of debt market?

Right now things are looking very challenging. The two reasons why domestically things are looking a little challenging is that the revenue collections have not kept pace with the expectations and commodity prices have gone up, especially oil prices. The reason for increase in oil price is because of historical reasons where the domestic oil prices were not cut, government had to cut excise duty. So that is putting additional pressure on the fiscal collections.

Globally, there is a sense that interest rate cycles are turning. Even as we speak now, two of the biggest investors in bond markets, Bill Gross and Jeffrey Gundlach, have both said that the bear markets in bonds is underway. So if that is the case, obviously there is going to be pressure on the interest rate

Q: What should investors do at this point?

Investors have nowhere to run away from the market. I don’t think running away from the markets or bond funds because rates are going up is the right approach. Due to panic or fear, people have lost big opportunities in the past. If you go back in history, generally when the one year return or one and a half year return of one fund is very well, it has been followed by very good returns. So today if your one year return of one fund is looking bad, maybe it is a good time to enter.

For example, if Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is going to increase rates and tighten liquidity, it will have an effect on demand, which will bring down inflation, which will in turn again allow the rates to go down. So our view is that people with asset allocation approach should not worry.

Investors should stick to their investment discipline without worrying about what is happening in the bond market or equity market in the short run.

Q: How do you think RBI would be looking at factors like growth and inflation at this point?

In the current environment, the RBI's mandate is to first control inflation and then focus on growth. So, if inflation gets out of control, there is no way you can have growth. But if you have inflation under control, then growth follows and to that extent, I think RBI should and in my view, has correctly been focusing on inflation.

Remember, three months back, everyone was saying why RBI is not cutting rates. I think the way events have happened shows that they were right. I also want to add one more dimension to the whole thing that we have 2019 as an election year and there are two compulsions. One is that there is a clear message from some of the recent elections that there is a discontentment, if not distress, in the rural sector and that needs to be addressed. Therefore, most analysts expect the Budget to be populist and therefore, I think everything boils down to the fact that there will be greater allocation to the rural sector and a fiscal deficit breach is most likely.

The second thing is that there is an inflation trajectory which is now sloping upwards and with oil prices remaining at $70 per barrel, it is not helping because of inflation any time soon. Again inflation is a very serious election issue and therefore it has to be contained because there could be a lot of political upheaval because of the inflation. RBI will focus much more on controlling inflation and there is the Budget which will possibly focus on a little more on the rural sector and the only compromise which as a central bank, as a government can do is let interest rate go up for a while.

Q: Do you see RBI maintaining status quo on its rates for the next few policies?

Yes, but I think the repo rate is not relevant in the broader context. The signalling mechanism of the RBI is more important along with the analysis of the market of what to expect next. So if you look at RBI, their actual last action is to cut rates was in August. After the rate cut, the market rates have actually gone up by 100 basis points. There is too much focus on the repo rate, which I do not think is such an easy indicator. I think the guidance is more important combined with what is happening in the market.

Q: How do you see the liquidity situation in the near-term?

I have no concern on the liquidity situation because last year we have Rs 5 lakh crore of surplus liquidity in the system. Out of that Rs 5 lakh crore, almost Rs 3.5 lakh crore is with RBI through sterilisation and open market operations. Our forex reserves are also at record high. So I think RBI is in complete control of the liquidity situation and they will decide based on their policy stance, based on their economic forecast as to where the liquidity should be. Their current stated stance is neutral liquidity which is where we are and I am sure and confident that if ever the liquidity in the system needs to be increased, they are in complete control.

Q: How do you see rupee levels?

In currency market, there is a breakdown and long end correlations. Foreign flows and exports are picking up. So for now, until you see a disruption in the global currency market, one should expect the rupee to be stable.

Q: Where do you see commercial paper (CP), Certificate of deposit (CD) rates trading?

Again, look if you take a base case scenario that RBI is not hiking rate then you are looking at the straightening of the curve and then if you look at just some of the Moneycontrol reports, they historically spread between CP CD and T-Bill is 135 basis points. Right now it is around 85 basis points. So there is a possibility of 50 basis point increase of those rates if the things continue to deteriorate.

What kind of funds would you suggest to investors who are looking for asset allocation?

My view is that people who have long term money should try to maximise their returns and you maximise your returns by defeating the volatility. Therefore people who have long-term investment horizon who do not need the money immediately they should stick to bond funds or more conservative funds like short tern income funds for people who have investment horizon of one and a half to two years and then people can go for liquid funds.

But one thing is clear across the horizon that the best return in the debt side is coming from the mutual funds. So, fixed deposit is not your option, insurance plan is not your option because none of them whatever be the return on a comparative basis mutual funds will give you better returns so that is the history. So, I think people should not worry about what is the market doing? They should worry about what they should in terms of their fiscal planning and investment discipline.