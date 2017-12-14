Puneet Pal steps down as Fixed Income Head of BNP Paribas MF

Puneet Pal has stepped down as Head, Fixed Income of BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, from December 12, the fund house said.

Subsequently, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund has changed the management of eight debt schemes that were co-managed by Pal and Mayank Prakash.

Prakash will solely manage BNP Paribas Flexi Debt Fund, BNP Paribas Money Plus Fund, BNP Paribas Corporate Bond Fund, BNP Paribas Government Securities Fund, BNP Paribas Medium Term Income Fund, BNP Paribas Short Term Income Fund, BNP Paribas Overnight Fund, and the debt portfolio of BNP Paribas Monthly Income Plan.

All other features of the scheme will remain unchanged.