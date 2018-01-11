Prathit Bhobe set to be CEO of Tata Mutual Fund

Tata Mutual Fund which has been without a head for 7 months now is finally getting a new Chief Executive Officer. Prathit Bhobe, Senior General Manager, ICICI Bank is tipped to be a front-runner for the position, Moneycontrol has learnt from industry sources.

When contacted Tata Mutual Fund, officials refrained from confirming the name of the CEO but said a statement regarding the appointment of the CEO will be issued soon.

Bhobe, who has 21 years of experience in the banking industry, heads wealth management at ICICI Bank, where he leads retail branch banking, government banking, wealth and privilege banking verticals along with savings account and third party products.

Prior to ICICI Bank, he has also worked with Citi for for 8 years.

In June 2017, R Ganesh had quit Tata Mutual Fund as the CEO.

As on December 2017, the assets under management of Tata Mutual Fund stood at Rs 49,000 crore.