App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Jan 11, 2018 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prathit Bhobe set to be CEO of Tata Mutual Fund

Prior to ICICI Bank, Bhobhe has also worked with Citi for for 8 years. He is likely to replace R Ganesh who quit in June 2017.

Himadri Buch @himadribuch

Tata Mutual Fund which has been without a head for 7 months now is finally getting a new Chief Executive Officer. Prathit Bhobe, Senior General Manager, ICICI Bank is tipped to be a front-runner for the position, Moneycontrol has learnt from industry sources.

When contacted Tata Mutual Fund, officials refrained from confirming the name of the CEO but said a statement regarding the appointment of the CEO will be issued soon.

Bhobe, who has 21 years of experience in the banking industry, heads wealth management at ICICI Bank, where he leads retail branch banking, government banking, wealth and privilege banking verticals along with savings account and third party products.

Prior to ICICI Bank, he has also worked with Citi for for 8 years.

In June 2017, R Ganesh had quit Tata Mutual Fund as the CEO.

As on December 2017, the assets under management of Tata Mutual Fund stood at Rs 49,000 crore.

tags #Business #CEO #MF News #TataÃ‚Â mutual fund

most popular

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.