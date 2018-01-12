App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Jan 11, 2018 06:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mirae Asset Group to foray into PE, investment banking and broking biz

Mirae Asset is looking at launching passive investment products like exchange traded funds.

Himadri Buch @himadribuch

At a time when foreign brokerages are struggling and shutting shop in India, South Korea's Mirae Asset, which already has a mutual fund in India, is planning to enter the broking business.

It is also going to have verticals dedicated to private equity and investment banking.

Mirae Asset Group scouting for private venture/equity investments in India and is setting up investment banking and broking business through Mirae Asset Capital Market India Pvt. Ltd.

Swarup Mohanty, Chief Executive Officer, Mirae Asset Global Investments (India) said, " We are looking at Mirae Asset Capital Markets coming out here and establishing itself in India. We will be applying for the license soon."

Himadri Buch
Himadri Buch
Assistant Editor|Moneycontrol.com

Mohanty was speaking at Mirae Asset press meet held in Mumbai to discuss business plans and outlook 2018.

He said that the SEBI Circular on scheme categorisation have opened up opportunities for them to selectively launch new products, in the coming years.

Consequently, Mirae Asset is planning to launch a Mirae Asset Short Term Bond Fund towards the end of February 2018.

For the remaining part of the year, the company will launch Hybrid Funds like Equity Savings Fund and an Arbitrage Fund.

Mirae Asset is also looking at launching passive investment products like exchange traded funds this year and is also going to apply with SEBI for an Alternative Investment Fund, slated for the second quarter of 2018.

AIF will invest in private debt across the credit opportunities spectrum, mostly focusing on higher grade projects or entities as well as undertake venture debt investments, which is an emerging opportunity given limited presence of venture debt providers in India.

tags #Business #MF News

most popular

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.