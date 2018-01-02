JM Financial MF revises exit load structure on equity funds

Earlier, an exit load of 1 percent was charged if investments were redeemed within three months from the allotment date
JM Financial Mutual Fund has revised the exit load structure on all equity schemes barring JM Arbitrage Advantage Fund, with effect from January 1, the fund house said in a newspaper notice.
Subsequently, an exit load of 1 percent will be levied on redemption or switch-out of units within 60 days from the date of allotment.
Earlier, an exit load of 1 percent was charged if investments were redeemed within three months from the allotment date.